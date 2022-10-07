Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Kyle Schwarber Selected for the MLB All-Star Game

SNUBBED! Zack Wheeler Left off of NL All-Star Roster

07/10/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s name was noticeably absent from ESPN’s All-Star Selection show.  The Cy Young runner up and 2021 All-Star was snubbed from the initial selection process for the National League All-Star squad.

"Hard to believe, Harry." 

The Phillies’ ace is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 104 Ks, and a 1.053 WHIP.  Moreover, Wheeler has been “Doc-like” over the past two months.  In his last seven starts, Wheeler is 5-1 with a 1.56 ERA, 94 Ks, and a .095 WHIP. Wheeler went less than six innings once during the stretch, a 4.1 IP blip against Texas.  Wheeler hasn’t allowed a run in his past two starts, back -to- back wins against St. Louis. 

Frank is probably right, you can ask him about it when he joins 97.3 ESPN's The Mike Gill Show on Tuesday afternoon. 

You’d have to imagine that Wheeler would be the first pitcher to be “called up” in the case of an injury or an opt out from another player.  It’s hard to fathom that MLB would add someone with a lesser pedigree than Wheeler.  Aaron Nola and Seranthony Dominguez are other names to keep an eye on as potential replacement players. 

The MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 19 from Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine.  The likely starting pitching matchup is the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw facing off against the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.  

