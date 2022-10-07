SNUBBED! Zack Wheeler Left off of NL All-Star Roster

The Phillies’ ace is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 104 Ks, and a 1.053 WHIP. Moreover, Wheeler has been “Doc-like” over the past two months. In his last seven starts, Wheeler is 5-1 with a 1.56 ERA, 94 Ks, and a .095 WHIP. Wheeler went less than six innings once during the stretch, a 4.1 IP blip against Texas. Wheeler hasn’t allowed a run in his past two starts, back -to- back wins against St. Louis.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s name was noticeably absent from ESPN’s All-Star Selection show. The Cy Young runner up and 2021 All-Star was snubbed from the initial selection process for the National League All-Star squad.

There are always like 9,000 replacements ahead of the game, but for now Kyle Schwarber is the lone Phillie who is set to play in the All-Star game with Bryce Harper out — Frank Klose (@FrankKlose) July 10, 2022

You’d have to imagine that Wheeler would be the first pitcher to be “called up” in the case of an injury or an opt out from another player. It’s hard to fathom that MLB would add someone with a lesser pedigree than Wheeler. Aaron Nola and Seranthony Dominguez are other names to keep an eye on as potential replacement players.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 19 from Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. The likely starting pitching matchup is the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw facing off against the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.