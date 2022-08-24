2023 MLB Schedule Release: Phillies Play Every Team in New Format

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And there’s a new wrinkle being introduced for 2023, a balanced schedule. Everyone plays everyone at least once and the schedule is no longer division heavy.

The Philadelphia Phillies will open the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30 at the Texas Rangers for a three-game set. The Fightin’s will then travel to The Bronx for a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The home opener will take place on Thursday, April 6 at 3:05 PM against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies will not play a division game until Thursday, May 25 when they travel to Atlanta for a four-game series against the Braves. They will play 49-games against NL East competition including a regular season-ending series in Queens, NYC.

As for the road trips, they’re only so-so.

There’s the aformentioned trip to Yankee Stadium at the begining of April and a mid-April trip to the Southside of Chicago. If you potentially want to watch baseball wearing a parka either of these two trips might be for you. There is an interesting back-to-back weekend at the end of July where the Phillies travel to Cleveland and Pittsburgh, respectively.

