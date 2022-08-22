Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

The Philadelphia Phillies received some welcomed news on Monday afternoon. Designated hitter Bryce Harper will begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday night with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The news was first reported by The Athletic‘s Matt Gelb.

That sound you just heard? That’s the Phillies’ fanbase breathing a major sigh of relief.

That other sound? That was the IronPigs ticket office going nuts!

Our box office right 😱 pic.twitter.com/2yUcjglqDw — Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) August 22, 2022

Harper will reportedly DH for the IronPigs Tuesday-Saturday. He will meet with the Phillies on Sunday before deciding the next course of action. Barring any setbacks, Harper will likely return to the Phils’ lineup next Monday night in Arizona.

Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers, 48 RBIs, and a .984 OPS when he broke his thumb. Statistically he was trending towards a better season than his 2021 National League MVP season. The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper in the lineup