Phillies

Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies received some welcomed news on Monday afternoon.  Designated hitter Bryce Harper will begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday night with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.  The news was first reported by The Athletic‘s Matt Gelb.

That sound you just heard? That’s the Phillies’ fanbase breathing a major sigh of relief.

That other sound? That was the IronPigs ticket office going nuts!

Harper will reportedly DH for the IronPigs Tuesday-Saturday. He will meet with the Phillies on Sunday before deciding the next course of action.  Barring any setbacks, Harper will likely return to the Phils’ lineup next Monday night in Arizona.

Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers, 48 RBIs, and a .984 OPS when he broke his thumb. Statistically he was trending towards a better season than his 2021 National League MVP season. The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper in the lineup

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Brandon Marsh to the IL, Bradley Zimmer Claimed Off Waivers
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2022
Phillies
Phillies OF Brandon Marsh in “High Spirits” After Injury
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 17 2022
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Reach 10,000 Wins
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 17 2022
Phillies
Three Phillies Post-deadline Bullpen Notes
Anthony Esbensen  •  Aug 17 2022
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Odds Update
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2022
Phillies
October-Famished 2022 Phillies
Tal Venada  •  Aug 16 2022
More Phillies News