Five Things to Watch for in the Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Finale

The 2022 NFL preseason is nearly over for the Philadelphia Eagles and there are still some questions surrounding the Birds. Here are five things to watch this Saturday night when the Eagles face the Miami Dolphins in the preseason finale.

The Battle at Safety

The Eagles are heading into the season with expectations of having an elite defense. Jonathan Gannon’s group is pretty good, however there is a glaring hole at the safety position. Saturday’s preseason contest against the Dolphins may be the final chance for one of the Birds’ safeties to step up.

Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Jaquiski Tart, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, and Reed Blankenship are competing for time at the position. Epps is in line to be the starter at this rate. That’s underwhelming to say the least.

It’s so underwhelming the Eagles are reportedly looking at fixing the position before the regular season opener at Detroit.

Last Chance for Jalen Reagor?

Could the Jalen Reagor experiment be coming to an end?

Reagor is competing for the final wide receiver spots with Deon Cain and Devon Allen. He is apparently having a solid camp, but the team should expect more out of the 1st round pick than being a fifth receiver

NBCS Philly’s Ruben Frank nailed it with this tweet.

If it comes down to Deon Cain or Jalen Reagor for a roster spot, you gotta keep Cain.



He's been making plays like this all summer. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 21, 2022

Second Team Defensive Performance

The Birds’ second teamers had an opportunity to start last week in Cleveland and it didn’t go very well. The group will have an opportunity to play better on Saturday night against a very good Miami offense.

The Birds’ should hope for some flashes from some of the second string players.

Deon Cain versus Devon Allen

See above!

Cain and Allen are potentially fighting for the Eagles’ final wide receiver spot. Both players have had exceptional camps and preseason games. The chances of being able to sneak either through to the practice squad is practically zero. Anyway you cut it, this game is an audition for a spot on a roster somewhere in the NFL.

Will Carson Strong Play?

Yes, I’m talking about a third string quarterback!

Carson Strong had a tremendous college career at Nevada but entered the NFL undrafted. The Birds’ saw enough in him to drop $350,000 to sign him as a free agent. On paper, he’s a better player than third string quarterback Reid Stinnett but for whatever reason Strong hasn’t had many opportunities this preseason.

Perhaps, this would be smart, the Eagles are sandbagging his reps to sneak him through to the practice squad. Many believe Strong could ultimately end up the No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts if things pan out.

The Eagles and Dolphins kickoff at 7:30 PM on Saturday night from beautiful Miami Gardens, South Florida.

(Note: This article first appeared on Section 247 Sports, reprinted with permission)