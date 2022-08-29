Eagles

NFL Roster Cuts: Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts Running Thread

Michael Lipinski

Welcome to the Eagledelphia 2022 Eagles roster cuts running thread! We’re so glad you’se stopped by! 

Here are key dates and times as the NFL’s roster cut deadline approaches.

  • 53-Man Roster Deadline: Tuesday, August 30 at 4 PM/Eastern
    • NFL rosters must be reduced from 80-players to 53-players
  • Practice Squad/Waivers: Wednesday, August 31 at Noon/Eastern
    • Waiver claims will be revealed
    • 16-Players can be placed on the practice squad
    • Here’s a fantastic breakdown of the practice squad rules
  • Injured Reserve Designation: Wednesday, August 31 at 4 PM/Eastern
    • Players can be placed on IR with designation to return

August 29

WR Greg Ward

TE Richard Rodgers

C Cameron Tom

S Jaquiski Tartt

QB Carson Strong

RB/KR Jason Huntley

DB Josh Blackwell

DT Renell Wren

OL William Dunkle (per NFLTR)

LB Ali Fayad (per NFLTR)

CB Jimmy Moreland, injured (per NFLTR)

WR Lance Lenoir (per NFLTR)

S Jared Mayden, injured (per NFLTR)

T Jarrid Williams (per NFLTR)

RB DeAndre Torrey (per NFLTR)

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski Writer: Paul Bowman

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

