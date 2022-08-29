NFL Roster Cuts: Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts Running Thread

Welcome to the Eagledelphia 2022 Eagles roster cuts running thread! We’re so glad you’se stopped by!
Here are key dates and times as the NFL’s roster cut deadline approaches.
- 53-Man Roster Deadline: Tuesday, August 30 at 4 PM/Eastern
- NFL rosters must be reduced from 80-players to 53-players
- Practice Squad/Waivers: Wednesday, August 31 at Noon/Eastern
- Waiver claims will be revealed
- 16-Players can be placed on the practice squad
- Here’s a fantastic breakdown of the practice squad rules
- Injured Reserve Designation: Wednesday, August 31 at 4 PM/Eastern
- Players can be placed on IR with designation to return
August 29
WR Greg Ward
TE Richard Rodgers
The Eagles have released Richard Rodgers, according to a source. There is a good chance the Eagles may bring him back.
— Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 29, 2022
C Cameron Tom
S Jaquiski Tartt
QB Carson Strong
RB/KR Jason Huntley
DB Josh Blackwell
DT Renell Wren
OL William Dunkle (per NFLTR)
LB Ali Fayad (per NFLTR)
CB Jimmy Moreland, injured (per NFLTR)
WR Lance Lenoir (per NFLTR)
S Jared Mayden, injured (per NFLTR)
T Jarrid Williams (per NFLTR)
RB DeAndre Torrey (per NFLTR)
