NFL Roster Cuts: Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts Running Thread

Welcome to the Eagledelphia 2022 Eagles roster cuts running thread! We’re so glad you’se stopped by!

Here are key dates and times as the NFL’s roster cut deadline approaches.

53-Man Roster Deadline: Tuesday, August 30 at 4 PM/Eastern NFL rosters must be reduced from 80-players to 53-players

Practice Squad/Waivers: Wednesday, August 31 at Noon/Eastern Waiver claims will be revealed 16-Players can be placed on the practice squad Here’s a fantastic breakdown of the practice squad rules

Injured Reserve Designation: Wednesday, August 31 at 4 PM/Eastern Players can be placed on IR with designation to return



August 29

WR Greg Ward

Source says that WR Greg Ward will be released and that an injury settlement is in the works. Ward's lower body injury required 4 to 5 weeks of recovery, where Ward will look to land with a team after that. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 29, 2022

TE Richard Rodgers

The Eagles have released Richard Rodgers, according to a source. There is a good chance the Eagles may bring him back. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 29, 2022

C Cameron Tom

Eagles cut Cameron Tom, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

S Jaquiski Tartt

#Eagles are releasing veteran S Jaquiski Tartt, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 29, 2022

QB Carson Strong

Eagles are cutting QB Carson Strong, who got $320k in guarantees as an undrafted free agent — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 29, 2022

RB/KR Jason Huntley

The #Eagles have informed RB/KR Jason Huntley he will be waived in final cuts, according to a source.



He did this on Saturday: https://t.co/8SgCZuHCRR — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 29, 2022

DB Josh Blackwell

DT Renell Wren

#Eagles also waived DT Renell Wren. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 29, 2022

OL William Dunkle (per NFLTR)

LB Ali Fayad (per NFLTR)

CB Jimmy Moreland, injured (per NFLTR)

WR Lance Lenoir (per NFLTR)

S Jared Mayden, injured (per NFLTR)

T Jarrid Williams (per NFLTR)

RB DeAndre Torrey (per NFLTR)

