Noah Syndergaard to Pitch on Thursday

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who was acquired from the Angels on Tuesday, will make his Phillies debut on Thursday night against the Washington Nationals. The news was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.

Syndergaard comes to the Phillies with a 5-8 record, a 3,83 ERA, 64 Ks, a 1.213 WHIP in 80 innings pitched on the season. The former All-Star is 2-plus years removed from Tommy John surgery and has reinvented his approach to pitching. His last outing came on July 25, a 7-0 Angels loss to Kansas City. Syndergaard’s line for the game, 5.2 IP, 6H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB on 96 pitches.

The Phillies will lean on Syndergaard, Kyle Gibson, Ranger Suarez, and Aaron Nola for the four-game set against the hapless Nationals.