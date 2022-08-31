Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad Nearly Set

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially added 15-players to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the notable players added to the practice squad are wide receiver trio Devon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey. All three impressed during the preseason, but were longshots to make the active roster. Sneaking them through to the practice squad is a win for Howie Roseman and the coaching staff.

Also of note is former Eagles starting safety Anthony Harris’s inclusion on the practice squad. The eight-year pro led the Birds’ secondary in tackles with 72 TOT during the 2021-22 NFL season. He also added three passes-defended, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception to his resume last season. He was released on Tuesday before the Eagles traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Hiding Harris on the practice squad gives the Eagles additional depth at safety without burning a 53-man roster spot.



The current CBA allows for 16-players, the Eagles still have one open spot to fill. There’s a strong possibility recently waived linebacker Davion Taylor could fill that spot if he goes unclaimed.