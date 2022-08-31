Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad Nearly Set

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially added 15-players to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

Among the notable players added to the practice squad are wide receiver trio Devon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey.  All three impressed during the preseason, but were longshots to make the active roster.  Sneaking them through to the practice squad is a win for Howie Roseman and the coaching staff. 

Also of note is former Eagles starting safety Anthony Harris’s inclusion on the practice squad.  The eight-year pro led the Birds’ secondary in tackles with 72 TOT during the 2021-22 NFL season. He also added three passes-defended, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception to his resume last season.  He was released on Tuesday before the Eagles traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. 

Hiding Harris on the practice squad gives the Eagles additional depth at safety without burning a 53-man roster spot. 


The current CBA allows for 16-players, the Eagles still have one open spot to fill. There’s a strong possibility recently waived linebacker Davion Taylor could fill that spot if he goes unclaimed. 

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
Michael Lipinski

