Philadelphia Eagles Waive Linebacker Davion Taylor, Claim Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

In a surprise roster move, the Philadelphia Eagles have waived 2020 3rd round draft pick Davion Taylor. Taylor was waived to make room for former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book who was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles have claimed QB Ian Book and waived LB Davion Taylor. pic.twitter.com/ucbOazuB90 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

Taylor’s story and path to the National Football League is an interesting one.

The 24-year old didn’t play organized football until he was 18-years old due to his religious beliefs. Despite the late start, Taylor excelled during his two-years at the University of Colorado and became a rising prospect.

Also a track star, Howie Roseman’s selection of Taylor in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft had many analysts questioning the pick. The pick was certainly a reach, however the thought process behind it was understandable. Taylor was considered “raw” with less than five-years of playing experience under his belt. He was likely drafted one-to-two rounds ahead of projections.

He played in 21-games for the Eagles accumulating 45-total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Taylor is a candidate to make the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Book was drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft and appeared in one game for the New Orleans Saints last December. He was 12-for-20 for 135-yards and two interceptions in the Saints 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.



While at Notre Dame, Book played in 45-games for the Irish, compiling a 30-5 record, and was named 2020 Third-team All-ACC honors. He threw for 8,948 yards, 72 TDs, and 20 INTs with a 147.0 QBR. He also rushed 360-times for 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns. Book left South Bend as the Irish’s all-time winningest quarterback.

Book’s NFL.com, draft profile had him listed as a bottom-tier and/or practice squad player. He joins Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew as quarterbacks on the Birds’ active roster.