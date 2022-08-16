Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Odds Update

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies are about a week or so away from getting slugger Bryce Harper back in the lineup.  National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber has (fingers crossed) avoided the injured list.  Bryson Stott has settled in as the leadoff hitter, Noah Syndergaard is going seven innings deep, and the bullpen has become the Phils’ rock. 

Oh yeah, the Fightin’s are 64-51 and sitting in the third NL Wild Card spot, a half game ahead of San Diego (4) and one-and-a-half ahead of St Louis. 

All in all, things could be worse.  It might actually be time to stop worrying about Jalen Hurts’ training camp stats and focus on the Phillies push for the MLB Postseason.

Red October, if you will.

Here’s where the Phillies playoff odds stand as of noon on Tuesday, August 16.

Baseball Reference

Baseball-Reference.com is the most bullish on the Phillies chances to make the MLB Postseason.  The site currently has the Phillies at 93.8% likely to make the Postseason.  

FanGraphs

FanGraphs isn’t as bullish as Baseball-Reference, however they still have the Phillies above 80% likely to make the Postseason, 80.1% to be exact.  

FiveThirtyEight

Prediction/analytics site FiveThrityEight sits right in the middle of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.  They have the Phils’ at 86% likely to make the 2022 MLB Postseason.  They also project the Phillies to reach the 90-win mark on the campaign. 

BetUS currently has the Phillies listed at +2000 to win the National League Pennant and +4500 to win the World Series.

Writer’s Advice: Gamble at your own risk. Nothing, and I mean nothing, written here should be considered advice!

