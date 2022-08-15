Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter

Michael Lipinski

Big news for the kids.  The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly promoting starting pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to Double-A Reading.  Abel and Painter are the top two rated prospects in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline, MLB’s in-house prospect analysis system.

Painter, 19, is the Phillies No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and he has been on fire for the past eight weeks. He is 4-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 118 Ks, and a 0.86 WHIP this season with Low-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.  Painter is 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA, 49 Ks. and a 0.87 WHIP over eight starts with Jersey Shore.  He extended his scoreless inning streak to 20-innings on Saturday with a dominant outing, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks, against Greensboro. It marked the second consecutive seven inning, nine-plus strikeout performance for the Phils’ 2021 first round pick.

Abel, 20, is the Phillies No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.  The righty is 7-8 this season with a 4.01 ERA, 103 Ks, and a 1.32 WHIP.  Abel lowered his ERA to 3.64 before a poor outing on Friday night, 1.1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, and 1 K, against Greensboro.

The move reunites the Phillies top three pitching prospects.  Abel and Painter will rejoin former Jersey Shore teammate Griff McGarry in Berks County. 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

