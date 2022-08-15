Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter

Big news for the kids. The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly promoting starting pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to Double-A Reading. Abel and Painter are the top two rated prospects in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline, MLB’s in-house prospect analysis system.

Painter, 19, is the Phillies No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and he has been on fire for the past eight weeks. He is 4-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 118 Ks, and a 0.86 WHIP this season with Low-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore. Painter is 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA, 49 Ks. and a 0.87 WHIP over eight starts with Jersey Shore. He extended his scoreless inning streak to 20-innings on Saturday with a dominant outing, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks, against Greensboro. It marked the second consecutive seven inning, nine-plus strikeout performance for the Phils’ 2021 first round pick.

Abel, 20, is the Phillies No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The righty is 7-8 this season with a 4.01 ERA, 103 Ks, and a 1.32 WHIP. Abel lowered his ERA to 3.64 before a poor outing on Friday night, 1.1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, and 1 K, against Greensboro.

The move reunites the Phillies top three pitching prospects. Abel and Painter will rejoin former Jersey Shore teammate Griff McGarry in Berks County.