Phillies-Angels Linked as 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

** Update **



The Athletic’s Jayson Stark is reporting the Phillies have “Thor” at “the top of their” list as they try to upgrade the rotation.

According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels have been discussing multiple trades including starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The Phillies are also reportedly interested in Angels backup center fielder Brandon Marsh according to NBC Sports Jim Salisbury.

On the Syndergaard front, the Phillies have competition from the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves.

Syndergaard, who is 2-plus years removed from Tommy John Surgery, is having a bounce back year for the Halos. The 29-year old is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA, 64 Ks, a 1.213 WHIP in an even 80 innings pitched. His numbers this year are more comparable to his 2015-2018 numbers with the New York Mets when he was an integral part of their rotation. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million “prove it deal” with the Angels in the offseason.

As for Marsh, the 24-year old was the Angels second round pick in the 2016 MLB First Year Player Draft out of Buford (GA) High School. Primarily a center fielder, his path is obviously blocked by future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.

Marsh made his Major League debut in 2021 and has played in 93-games to date this year for the Halos. For his career, Marsh is a .239 hitter with 10 HRs, 21 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 14 SBs, and 56 RBIs. Marsh was the second ranked prospect in the Angels system according to Baseball America when he debuted in 2021.

Here’s his profile from Baseball America: