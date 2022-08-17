Phillies OF Brandon Marsh in “High Spirits” After Injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night’s game with what looked like a nasty knee injury. The recently acquired outfielder attempted to rob a Jonathan India home run and came down awkwardly, buckling his left knee in the process. Marsh was helped to his feet and gingerly left the field on his own power.

Brandon Marsh injures his knee trying to rob a home run. He was able to walk off on his own power pic.twitter.com/NyHV2vHVRQ — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) August 16, 2022

Marsh told the assembled media that he was “very optimistic” and his “spirits are high.”

The outfielder underwent an MRI on Tuesday night in Cincinnati and the early indications are Marsh suffered a bone bruise. The images will be further evaluated on Wednesday to confirm the assesment.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said no roster moves would be made prior to Wednesday’s 12:35 PM first pitch in the finale of the Reds series. Marsh will be evaluated on Friday before the Phillies face the New York Mets in a huge weekend series at Citizens Bank Park.