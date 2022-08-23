Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Darick Hall Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Michael Lipinski

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies have optioned first baseman/designated hitter Darick Hall back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.   In his place, the Phillies have recalled infielder Yairo Munoz. Hall’s move to the minors was originally reported by just about every beat writer that covers the team. 

At first glance the move may seem a bit confusing.  Afterall, Hall was hitting .264 with nine home runs, and 16 RBIs since joining the Phillies on June 29.  However, the power hitting lefty has only had one at-bat since August 18 and the pending return of Bryce Harper eliminates an everyday spot for Hall.

The Phillies plan to play Hall every day with the IronPigs to increase his at-bats.  He will return to the Phils’ roster when the rosters expand in September giving the Phillies a power hitting, left-handed bat off the bench.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Darick Hall Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
2022 Phillies: Domino Effect of the Trading Deadline
Tal Venada  •  21h
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 22 2022
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Brandon Marsh to the IL, Bradley Zimmer Claimed Off Waivers
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2022
Phillies
Phillies OF Brandon Marsh in “High Spirits” After Injury
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 17 2022
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Reach 10,000 Wins
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 17 2022
Phillies
Three Phillies Post-deadline Bullpen Notes
Anthony Esbensen  •  Aug 17 2022
More Phillies News