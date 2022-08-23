Phillies Roster Moves: Darick Hall Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies have optioned first baseman/designated hitter Darick Hall back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. In his place, the Phillies have recalled infielder Yairo Munoz. Hall’s move to the minors was originally reported by just about every beat writer that covers the team.

At first glance the move may seem a bit confusing. Afterall, Hall was hitting .264 with nine home runs, and 16 RBIs since joining the Phillies on June 29. However, the power hitting lefty has only had one at-bat since August 18 and the pending return of Bryce Harper eliminates an everyday spot for Hall.

The Phillies plan to play Hall every day with the IronPigs to increase his at-bats. He will return to the Phils’ roster when the rosters expand in September giving the Phillies a power hitting, left-handed bat off the bench.