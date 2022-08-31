Phillies

Phillies Trade for Reliever Vinny Nittoli from Toronto

Michael Lipinski

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

In a rare post August 2 trade, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league catcher Karl Ellison.  The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.  Nittoli is likely to be activated ahead of the Phils’ series opener on Thursday in San Francisco. 

Nittoli, who appeared with Seattle in 2021, spent the season in the minor leagues thus making him eligible to be traded after the MLB trade deadline.  The 31-year old right hander was reportedly going to exercise an opt-out in his minor league contract with Toronto before being traded to the Phillies.

A 25th round pick of the Mariners in the 2014 MLB Draft, Nittoli had a 3.30 ERA with 44 Ks, a .202 BAA, and a 1.06 WHIP between stints with Scranton-Wilkes Barre (Yankees) and Buffalo (Toronto).  He made his Major League debut last season for the Mariners allowing two earned runs in one inning of work.  He was released by Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Former Philadelphia Phillies GM Lee Thomas Passes Away

Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies Trade for Reliever Vinny Nittoli from Toronto
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
2022 Phillies: September’s Roster Battles
Tal Venada  •  Aug 29 2022
Uncategorized
Thomson: Bryce Harper Returning to the Phillies Lineup on Friday
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 25 2022
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Clubs Two Doubles, Game Winner for Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 25 2022
Phillies
2023 MLB Schedule Release: Phillies Play Every Team in New Format
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 24 2022
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Homers Twice for Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 24 2022
More Phillies News