Uncategorized

Thomson: Bryce Harper Returning to the Phillies Lineup on Friday

Michael Lipinski

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting slugger Bryce Harper back sooner than expected.  Harper will be activated on Friday for the Phillies’ series against Pittsburgh .

Harper, who has been out of the Phillies lineup since June 25, has been rehabbing his broken thumb with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.  The original plan was for the slugger to rehab through Saturday’s game and evaluate the situation on Sunday.  No one, not even Harper, could foresee the speed at which Harper would reacclimate himself to live pitching. 

The reigning National League MVP is hitting .625 with 2 HRs, 2 2Bs, 6 RBIs, and a whopping 2.325 OPS.  The poor Gwinnett Braves Strippers pitchers never stood a chance.  

Harper’s return to the lineup comes as the Phillies begin to make their final push for a 2022 MLB Postseason berth.  The Fightin’s are currently +2.0 games on San Diego for the second NL Wild Card spot.   

The Phillies will make it official after Thursday’s game.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Phillies Uncategorized Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of Section247Sports.com I own and operate Section 247 Sports.
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Uncategorized

Thomson: Bryce Harper Returning to the Phillies Lineup on Friday

Michael Lipinski  •  21s
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Clubs Two Doubles, Game Winner for Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  6h
Phillies
2023 MLB Schedule Release: Phillies Play Every Team in New Format
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 24 2022
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Homers Twice for Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 24 2022
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Darick Hall Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 23 2022
Phillies
2022 Phillies: Domino Effect of the Trading Deadline
Tal Venada  •  Aug 23 2022
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 22 2022
More Phillies News