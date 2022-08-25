Thomson: Bryce Harper Returning to the Phillies Lineup on Friday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting slugger Bryce Harper back sooner than expected. Harper will be activated on Friday for the Phillies’ series against Pittsburgh .

Bryce Harper will be activated tomorrow by Phillies — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) August 25, 2022

Harper, who has been out of the Phillies lineup since June 25, has been rehabbing his broken thumb with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The original plan was for the slugger to rehab through Saturday’s game and evaluate the situation on Sunday. No one, not even Harper, could foresee the speed at which Harper would reacclimate himself to live pitching.

The reigning National League MVP is hitting .625 with 2 HRs, 2 2Bs, 6 RBIs, and a whopping 2.325 OPS. The poor Gwinnett Braves Strippers pitchers never stood a chance.

Harper’s return to the lineup comes as the Phillies begin to make their final push for a 2022 MLB Postseason berth. The Fightin’s are currently +2.0 games on San Diego for the second NL Wild Card spot.

The Phillies will make it official after Thursday’s game.