Richard Rodgers Cleared from the PUP List

Philadelphia Eagles TE Richard Rodgers has been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The 30-year old passed his physical and will be ready to go for the Eagles.

Rodgers had two, yes two, catches for 11-yards last season for the Birds. His most productive season with Philadelphia was 2019. That season Rodgers caught 24 passes for 354-yards and two touchdowns filling in for Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, respectively.

Drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has compiled 147 receptions for 1,529 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

If healthy, he will likely play a larger role in the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles offense.