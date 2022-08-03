Uncategorized

Richard Rodgers Cleared from the PUP List

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Eagles TE Richard Rodgers has been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The 30-year old passed his physical and will be ready to go for the Eagles.

Rodgers had two, yes two, catches for 11-yards last season for the Birds. His most productive season with Philadelphia was 2019. That season Rodgers caught 24 passes for 354-yards and two touchdowns filling in for Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, respectively.

Drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has compiled 147 receptions for 1,529 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

If healthy, he will likely play a larger role in the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Topics  
Uncategorized

Michael Lipinski

View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Uncategorized

Uncategorized

Phillies Trade Deadline Grades

Anthony Esbensen  •  3h
Phillies
THE FAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH
Mitch Nathanson  •  Jul 27 2022
Uncategorized
Meet the New Ranger Suárez
Anthony Esbensen  •  Jul 26 2022
Uncategorized
Eagles Bring Back Derek Barnett on a 2-Year Deal
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 24 2022
Uncategorized
Report: Jason Kelce Returning for Another Season
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 12 2022
Uncategorized
Bucs Batter Birds 31-15, End Eagles Season
Brian Francis Smith  •  Jan 17 2022
Uncategorized
Eagles Fight, then Fold, in 51-26 Loss to Dallas in Playoff Tune-Up
Brian Francis Smith  •  Jan 9 2022
More Uncategorized News