YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #156 – That's A Lot Of Hard Work

Kevin Durso

The guys are back to provide some insight on the most recent Flyers moves and continue to look at the frustration that is in the Flyers fanbase. The guys review the recent surgery for Bobby Brink, discuss how long it could take for Joel Farabee to return, and the plan of hope the Flyers have.

They then shift gears to some big moves around the NHL. Columbus re-signed Patrik Laine, but had to trade Oliver Bjorkstrand to make the money work. Meanwhile, the Flames and Panthers made a blockbuster trade involving Matthew Tkachuk, Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

