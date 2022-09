Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced the Birds’ 2022-23 captains during his media availability on Thursday.

The Eagles offense will be represented by Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts, and Lane Johnson. The defense will be represented by Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and Fletcher Cox. Kicker Jake Elliot will once again have the honors representing the special teams.

No real surprises here. Carry on with your day!