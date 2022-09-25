Flyers

Cates Brothers Each Score in Flyers Win Over Bruins

Kevin Durso

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

When the Flyers played a pair of rookie games, the Cates brothers showed the natural chemistry they have. In the preseason opener on Saturday, they were separated in power-play situations, but managed to find the net.

Noah Cates scored in the second and Jackson Cates scored the game-winning goal in the third as the Flyers claimed a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the preseason opener on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

There was no scoring in the first period, but the opening 20 minutes were heavily in Boston’s favor. The Bruins out-shot the Flyers, 16-7, in the first, aided by four power-play opportunities.

The second period was the opposite, as the Flyers got three power-play opportunities. Just 55 seconds into the second, the Flyers were on the man-advantage and 26 seconds later had a 5-on-3 for 1:34.

That’s where the Flyers cashed in for the game’s first goal. A heavy slapshot from the left circle by Tyson Foerster was stopped by Keith Kinkaid, but left a rebound. Morgan Frost slid the puck across the slot to Noah Cates for the slam dunk into an open net.

At the midpoint of the period, both teams switched netminders as scheduled. Felix Sandstrom was sharp, stopping all 17 shots he faced. Kinkaid stopped 14 of 15 shots.

For most of the third period, the goaltending stood up for the Flyers. With 7:10 remaining in the period, the Bruins finally got on the board. Jakub Lauko fired a shot from the high slot past Troy Grosenick to tie the game at one.

The Flyers got a power play just 17 seconds after the Boston goal, and shortly after the power play expired, regained the lead. A shot by Egor Zamula was deflected in by Jackson Cates to make it 2-1 with 4:40 remaining.

Grosenick finished with 14 saves on 15 shots in relief. Kyle Keyser finished the game for Boston with 13 saves on 14 shots.

The Flyers resume training camp practices on Sunday. They will next play on Tuesday night on the road against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Bruins0011
Flyers0112

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • PHI Noah Cates (1) PP (Morgan Frost, Tyson Foerster) 1:42

3rd Period

  • BOS Jakub Lauko (1) (Josiah Didier) 12:50
  • PHI Jackson Cates (1) (Egor Zamula, Hayden Hodgson) 15:20

Game Statistics

BruinsFlyers
Shots3229
Power Plays0/61/5
Hits3531
Faceoff %56.6%43.4%
Giveaways410
Takeaways67
Blocked Shots1213
Penalty Minutes3234

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

