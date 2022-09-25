Eagles-Commanders Preview

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are back on the road to take on their first division rival, the Washington Commanders (1-1). What makes this divisional rivalry so special is that the Eagles are competing against their former quarterback, Carson Wentz. It’s another week of headlines surrounding the two teams with Wentz’s rocky exit and Dan Snyder facing pressure to sell the Commanders or for him to step down. Regardless, this is a test for both teams to see how they can compete for the NFC East title while the New York Giants (2-0) compete against the Dallas Cowboys (0-2) in Monday night football.

Date: September 25, 2022

Where: FedEx Field – Landover, Maryland

When: 1:00 PM/Eastern

TV: FOX/NFL+

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Washington Commanders lead the all-time series 88-82-6.

Last Matchup

2021: It was this postponed Tuesday night game that the Birds (7-7) were off to a rocky start before beating Washington Football Team (6-8) at the Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts was 20-for-26 for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Washington’s backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert was 20-for-31 for 194 yards.

This Game At A Glance

With over 1,200 fans set to attend FedEx Field on Sunday, the Eagles are in for what may feel like another home game. It’ll be the first time the Eagles compete against Carson again within the NFC East, so all eyes will be on who can dominate the field. The Eagles are coming in to this game having a hot start to the season, and the national media is buying in on the Birds.

The real tests begin now for each of the NFC East teams to start leveling out. Either the Commanders will try to tie things up for first place (should the Giants lose), or the Eagles will improve to 3-0 and sit atop the NFC East standings (or potentially tie with the Giants). Starting 1-1, the Commanders had a lot of growth, Wentz is not necessarily the same player he was, but there are still quirks about him that show little improvement.

Eagles Injury Report

Landon Dickerson (foot) did not participate on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Avonte Maddox (back) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Haason Reddick (knee) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Quez Watkins (illness) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Commanders Injury Report

Casey Toohill (concussion) did not participate on Friday and is out for Sunday.

Daniel Wise (ankle) did not participate on Friday and is out for Sunday.

James Smith-Williams (abdomen) was a limited participant on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

David Mayo (ankle) was a limited participant on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Shaka Toney (illness) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Saahdiq Charles (shoulder) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Cole Holcomb (quad) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Trai Turner (quad) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Jonathan Allen (groin) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Kamren Curl (thumb) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) was a full participant as of Friday’s practice.

Eagles Win If…

The game plan is quite simple and for another week, it’s going to rely on defensive effort. Wentz folds under pressure, point blank. Just a few years ago, the guy got sacked quite a few times by Washington in one game. There really should be no reason the Eagles can’t deliver the same pressure this week as they started doing last week. The Eagles should also continue to share the wealth like they did Week 1 against the Lions and move the ball around the Commanders. Since Washington’s defense ranked 25th in 2021, the Eagles should just ball. I’m not really seeing this as a test for the Eagles as long as they can continue doing what they have done to start hot this season.

Commanders Win If…

The Washington Commanders have more than enough opportunities to win this game. Wentz had a hot start early in Week 1, and the Eagles defense might have some trouble and freeze up should the Commanders be able to get the ball down the field. The Commanders need to do just that and utilize their weapons against the Birds and keep Hurts and Co. off the field as much as possible. If the Commanders are able to strike early and often, the Eagles will get slowed down and much more readable.

Prediction: Eagles 31-24

I think it’s safe to say the Eagles have stronger odds to win the game tomorrow. That’s not to say the Commanders won’t either start hot or try to make a comeback, but the Eagles might be able to do enough to take home another comfortable win this week. I want to see A.J. Brown get his first touchdown as an Eagle, but I’m sure we’ll see more scoring from the other weapons as well.