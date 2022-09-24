Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 1 Preview

While the early anticipation may be to see John Tortorella in action on the bench, that’s not how the veteran head coach operates in the preseason. As the Flyers take the ice for their preseason debut on Saturday night, Tortorella and his staff will take in the action from high atop Wells Fargo Center.
The Lehigh Valley coaching staff, headed by Ian Laperriere, will man the bench, which will feature plenty of young players looking to make a good first impression within a game. The roster of young hopefuls takes on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Here is the Flyers roster for the game:
- Forwards
- 15 Artem Anisimov C
- 57 Wade Allison RW
- 59 Jackson Cates C
- 49 Noah Cates LW
- 52 Tyson Foerster LW
- 48 Morgan Frost C
- 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
- 58 Tanner Laczynski C
- 62 Olle Lycksell C/LW
- 26 Antoine Roussel LW
- 36 Linus Sandin RW
- 74 Owen Tippett RW
- 71 Max Willman C/LW
- Defensemen
- 47 Ronnie Attard
- 37 Louie Belpedio
- 8 Kevin Connauton
- 84 Linus Högberg
- 24 Nick Seeler
- 45 Cam York
- 54 Egor Zamula
- Goaltenders
- 33 Samuel Ersson
- 29 Troy Grosenick
- 32 Felix Sandstrom
The team will have one extra forward, defenseman, and goaltender dressed for warmups. Based on the pre-game skate, Linus Sandin and Linus Högberg will be the extras at forward and defense. Tortorella already stated on Friday afternoon that the team will dress the minimum number of veterans required. Laperriere said that Felix Sandstrom will get the start in goal and play half the game. Troy Grosenick will come on in relief.
The Bruins roster is as follows:
- Forwards
- 10 A.J. Greer LW
- 14 Chris Wagner RW
- 17 Nick Foligno LW
- 19 John Beecher C
- 21 Fabian Lysell RW
- 23 Jack Studnicka C
- 45 Joona Koppanen LW
- 62 Oskar Steen C
- 74 Jake DeBrusk LW
- 86 Eduards Tralmaks F
- 92 Tomas Nosek LW
- 94 Jakub Lauko C
- 95 Vinni Lettieri C
- Defensemen
- 44 Dan Renouf
- 54 Jack Ahcan
- 57 Josiah Didier
- 58 Connor Carrick
- 60 Kai Wissman
- 65 Nick Wolff
- 67 Jakub Zboril
- Goaltenders
- 30 Keith Kinkaid
- 85 Kyle Keyser
- 90 Francois Brassard