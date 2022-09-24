Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 1 Preview

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While the early anticipation may be to see John Tortorella in action on the bench, that’s not how the veteran head coach operates in the preseason. As the Flyers take the ice for their preseason debut on Saturday night, Tortorella and his staff will take in the action from high atop Wells Fargo Center.

The Lehigh Valley coaching staff, headed by Ian Laperriere, will man the bench, which will feature plenty of young players looking to make a good first impression within a game. The roster of young hopefuls takes on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

Forwards 15 Artem Anisimov C 57 Wade Allison RW 59 Jackson Cates C 49 Noah Cates LW 52 Tyson Foerster LW 48 Morgan Frost C 42 Hayden Hodgson RW 58 Tanner Laczynski C 62 Olle Lycksell C/LW 26 Antoine Roussel LW 36 Linus Sandin RW 74 Owen Tippett RW 71 Max Willman C/LW

Defensemen 47 Ronnie Attard 37 Louie Belpedio 8 Kevin Connauton 84 Linus Högberg 24 Nick Seeler 45 Cam York 54 Egor Zamula

Goaltenders 33 Samuel Ersson 29 Troy Grosenick 32 Felix Sandstrom



The team will have one extra forward, defenseman, and goaltender dressed for warmups. Based on the pre-game skate, Linus Sandin and Linus Högberg will be the extras at forward and defense. Tortorella already stated on Friday afternoon that the team will dress the minimum number of veterans required. Laperriere said that Felix Sandstrom will get the start in goal and play half the game. Troy Grosenick will come on in relief.

The Bruins roster is as follows:

Forwards 10 A.J. Greer LW 14 Chris Wagner RW 17 Nick Foligno LW 19 John Beecher C 21 Fabian Lysell RW 23 Jack Studnicka C 45 Joona Koppanen LW 62 Oskar Steen C 74 Jake DeBrusk LW 86 Eduards Tralmaks F 92 Tomas Nosek LW 94 Jakub Lauko C 95 Vinni Lettieri C

Defensemen 44 Dan Renouf 54 Jack Ahcan 57 Josiah Didier 58 Connor Carrick 60 Kai Wissman 65 Nick Wolff 67 Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders 30 Keith Kinkaid 85 Kyle Keyser 90 Francois Brassard

