Let’s Take a Look at the Latest Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Odds

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the month of September looking to change the narrative the club falters when the playoff push heats up. So far, they’re proving the naysayers right.

After playing around .650 baseball from June through August, the Phillies sit at 7-8 for the month of September including being swept by the Giants and Braves. The Fightin’s have lost four in a row heading into a make it or break it week with six games against potential playoff teams, Toronto and Atlanta respectively. Anything other than 3-3 might be the death knell for a potential “Red October.”

Despite all the doom and gloom, the Phillies currently hold a three-game lead* –two-games in the win column and the tiebreaker– over Milwaukee for the final National League Wild Card spot with 16-games to go.

Here are the latest playoff odds for the Fightin Phils.

Baseball Reference

Baseball Reference is still the most bullish on the Phillies chances to make the MLB Postseason for the first time in eleven years. However, the premier home for stats and analysis has dropped the Phils’ chances from nearly 94% in mid-August to 84%.

Screenshot via Baseball-Reference.com

FanGraphs

FanGraphs believes the Phillies have a better chance today, 82.9%, to make the MLB Postseason than they did in mid-August, 80.1%.

Screenshot via FanGraphs

FiveThirtyEight

Prediction/analytics site FiveThirtyEight has decreased their odds of the Phillies making the Postseason to 78%. That’s an eight-point drop from mid-August.

Screenshot via

Sports Books

Here’s the latest lines from the aptly named TheLines.com which complies the lines (duh!). DraftKings has the Phillies at -280 to make the Postseason, while both BetRivers and UniBet have the Phillies at +100 to make the Postseason.