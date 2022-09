Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back La’Mical Perine to the practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.

Perine was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of the University of Florida. He’s appeared in 14-games over his two-year NFL career. Perine has rushed for 263-yards and two touchdowns.

Perine is the 16th member of the practice squad.