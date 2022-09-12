Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett Tears ACL, Done for the Season

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett tore his ACL in Sunday’s 38-35 win over Detroit, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed.  Barnett will undergo surgery to repair the ligament and will not return this season. 

Barnett did not record a stat before exiting Sunday’s game with the injury.

The Eagles re-signed Barnett in the offseason after allowing the former first round draft pick to test free agency.  The three-year deal worth up to $14 million has an opt-out after the 2022-23 season and would only cost the Eagles $5.5 million.  Barnett missed a large portion of the 2018-19 season with a torn pectoral.

This post originally appeared on Eagledelphia. Reprinted with permission.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

