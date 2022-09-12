Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett Tears ACL, Done for the Season

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett tore his ACL in Sunday’s 38-35 win over Detroit, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed. Barnett will undergo surgery to repair the ligament and will not return this season.

HC Nick Sirianni on DE Derek Barnett. pic.twitter.com/i3qqb1BjZC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2022

Barnett did not record a stat before exiting Sunday’s game with the injury.

The Eagles re-signed Barnett in the offseason after allowing the former first round draft pick to test free agency. The three-year deal worth up to $14 million has an opt-out after the 2022-23 season and would only cost the Eagles $5.5 million. Barnett missed a large portion of the 2018-19 season with a torn pectoral.

This post originally appeared on Eagledelphia. Reprinted with permission.