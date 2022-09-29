Strome Scores Twice as Capitals Defeat Flyers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

e

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For many players on the Flyers roster on Wednesday night, this was their first action of the preseason. It certainly showed at times.

Shades of last season were on display in a two-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who never looked back, handing the Flyers a 3-1 loss at Wells Fargo Center.

Shots were limited in the opening 20 minutes. The Flyers finished the period with seven, their best chance coming on a partial breakaway for Wade Allison. The Capitals had just five shots, three of which came in the final three minutes of the period.

The Capitals finally broke through in the second period for a pair of goals. Off a failed clear, Connor Brown got control of the puck in the slot and fired a shot blocker-side on Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-0 at 4:23.

On the power play at 7:42, the Capitals added to the lead with another goal. This time, Dylan Strome unleashed a one-timer from the right circle.

The Capitals out-shot the Flyers, 10-6, in the second period. Sandstrom exited after two periods making 13 saves on 15 shots. Charlie Lindgren stopped all 13 shots he faced for the Capitals.

The Flyers return to the ice for their next preseason game on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the road against the Boston Bruins.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Capitals 0 2 1 3 Flyers 0 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

WSH Connor Brown (1) (Bobby Nardella) 4:23

WSH Dylan Strome (1) PP (Nardella, Marcus Johansson) 7:42

3rd Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (1) (Owen Tippett) 3:34

WSH Strome (2) (Brown) 16:20

Game Statistics Capitals Flyers Shots 27 21 Power Plays 1/3 0/1 Hits 22 46 Faceoff % 44.7% 55.3% Giveaways 9 9 Takeaways 4 2 Blocked Shots 11 12 Penalty Minutes 2 6