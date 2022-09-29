Flyers

Strome Scores Twice as Capitals Defeat Flyers

Kevin Durso

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For many players on the Flyers roster on Wednesday night, this was their first action of the preseason. It certainly showed at times.

Shades of last season were on display in a two-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who never looked back, handing the Flyers a 3-1 loss at Wells Fargo Center.

Shots were limited in the opening 20 minutes. The Flyers finished the period with seven, their best chance coming on a partial breakaway for Wade Allison. The Capitals had just five shots, three of which came in the final three minutes of the period.

The Capitals finally broke through in the second period for a pair of goals. Off a failed clear, Connor Brown got control of the puck in the slot and fired a shot blocker-side on Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-0 at 4:23.

On the power play at 7:42, the Capitals added to the lead with another goal. This time, Dylan Strome unleashed a one-timer from the right circle.

The Capitals out-shot the Flyers, 10-6, in the second period. Sandstrom exited after two periods making 13 saves on 15 shots. Charlie Lindgren stopped all 13 shots he faced for the Capitals. 

The Flyers return to the ice for their next preseason game on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the road against the Boston Bruins.

Box Score123T
Capitals0213
Flyers0011

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • WSH Connor Brown (1) (Bobby Nardella) 4:23
  • WSH Dylan Strome (1) PP (Nardella, Marcus Johansson) 7:42

3rd Period

  • PHI Kevin Hayes (1) (Owen Tippett) 3:34
  • WSH Strome (2) (Brown) 16:20
Game StatisticsCapitalsFlyers
Shots2721
Power Plays1/30/1
Hits2246
Faceoff %44.7%55.3%
Giveaways99
Takeaways42
Blocked Shots1112
Penalty Minutes26

Topics  
