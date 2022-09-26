Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #160 – Damaged Goods

Kevin Durso

The guys are back and talk the start of training camp and the first preseason game for the Flyers. Before the puck could hit the ice for practice, some major injury news was shared. When will Sean Couturier play this season, if at all? Did the Flyers fail to do their homework on Ryan Ellis? The guys discuss these injuries and more.

They also discuss the start of John Tortorella‘s first training camp with the Flyers and the team’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the preseason opener on Saturday night.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
