2022 NLCS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

The final two teams in the National League postseason bracket are the two most improbable, the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. The last two teams in —the Phillies and Padres were the two National League Wild Card representatives— are the last two teams standing.

This marks the first time in modern National League Championship Series history that no division winner and two sub 90-win teams will play for the pennant.

Path to the Pennant

The Phillies swept the NL Central division champion St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Series. The Fightin’s followed with a dominate 3-1 division series win over the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves.

Not to be outdone, the Padres eliminated two 100-win teams on their path to the NLCS. The Friars knocked out the New York Mets 2-1 in the NLWCS and the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in the NLDS.

Continue Reading…