A Postseason Berth Looms for the Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies are—hopefully—bound for a destination not visited since October 7, 2011. The MLB postseason looms for the Phillies who enter the final series of the regular season with a magic number of one.

It’s simple, a Phillies win or a Brewers loss means the return of “Red October” to the City of Brotherly Love.

If the Phillies want to earn their postseason berth on the field they will have to beat baseball’s best, the 104-win Houston Astros.

The task won’t be easy. The Phillies are set to face Lance McCullers, AL Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez. That’s a 2.38 ERA, a 1.80 ERA, and a 2.89 ERA, respectively. That’s the toughest three-game stretch for the Phillies this season.

And don’t expect the Astros to go easy just because they’re playing out the season and preparing for the ALDS.

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

