The Atlanta Braves scored 3-runs –all with two outs– in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in NLDS game two. The Braves’ win ties the series at one game each heading into Friday’s game three in South Philadelphia.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler and Braves starter Kyle Wright engaged in a classic MLB postseason pitchers duel despite being lifted after the sixth.

