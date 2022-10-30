Burns Scores OT Winner, Flyers Fall to Hurricanes

The Flyers found themselves in a familiar spot after the first period. They were once again down by two goals and in need of a comeback.
In the second period, they scored the two goals needed to even things up. Then they got the lead in the third. This time, they were not able to hold off the Carolina Hurricanes.
A late goal by Martin Necas forced overtime and Brent Burns scored the game-winner in overtime in a 4-3 loss for the Flyers.
The Hurricanes got on the board first on a leaky goal allowed by Carter Hart. A point shot by Brett Pesce hit the endboards and bounced back to Jordan Staal. Staal was able to direct it toward the net and Hart didn’t have the post sealed and it went in to make it 1-0 at 5:27.
Both teams had power-play chances, and did not score, but the Hurricanes got back on the board with 4:56 to play in the period. The Hurricanes won a couple of puck battles before Jesper Fast found Jordan Martinook alone in the slot for the goal to make it 2-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-9 Carolina.
The Flyers were able to get on the board early in the second. At 5:14, Wade Allison was able to win a battle and get the puck behind the net to the left corner for Lukas Sedlak. Sedlak centered for Nicolas Deslauriers, who scored his first goal as a Flyers to cut the lead to one.
The Flyers also had multiple power plays in the second period. On their second of the period, just over two minutes after getting on the board, they got the game tied up. Owen Tippett scored his first goal of the season, getting one through the five-hole of Antti Raanta.
Through two periods, shots were 24-17 Carolina.
The Flyers got the lead for the first time in the game at 6:05 of the third. It was the fourth line again contributing, as Sedlak set up Allison for the go-ahead goal, his second of the season.
In the closing stages of the third period, the Flyers had a power play with a chance to ice it. They were not able to capitalize, and the Hurricanes got the game tied moments later. With 2:05 to play, Necas entered the zone and fired a shot that beat Hart to make it a 3-3 game.
That forced overtime, where the Flyers had an immediate chance to end the game on an odd-man rush. The rest of the overtime was heavily controlled by Carolina, and with 54 seconds to play, Burns scored on a one-timer to give the Hurricanes the win.
Hart made 34 saves in the loss. Raanta made 26 saves in the win.
The entire Flyers’ fourth line of Deslauriers, Allison, and Sedlak had two points. Staal and Necas each had multi-point games for Carolina.
The Flyers hit the road for the next three games, starting on Tuesday night when they face the New York Rangers. Game time is 7 p.m.
B
Scoring Summary
1st Period
2nd Period
3rd Period
Overtime
G