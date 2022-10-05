Dobson Scores OT Winner to Down Flyers in Preseason Finale

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring an average of one goal per game in their first five preseason games, the Flyers found some offense on Tuesday night in the preseason finale. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to be on the right side of a result.

The Flyers closed the preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, as Noah Dobson scored with 7.3 seconds remaining in the extra session on the power play. The Flyers finished the preseason with a 1-4-1 record.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers got the game’s first goal at 2:09 of the second period as Scott Laughton beat Ilya Sorokin on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Islanders tied it up at 16:13 on the power play. A point shot was not able to be controlled by Troy Grosenick and Josh Bailey was able to tap in the loose puck.

Just over two minutes later, the Islanders took the lead with a shorthanded goal of their own. Casey Cizikas outworked Cam York on a rush and got a step. As he was being taken down, he lifted a shot over Grosenick to make it 2-1.

The Flyers got things tied up in the third. At 5:05, a two-on-one ended with Owen Tippett firing home the pass from Kevin Hayes to even things at two.

Just under four minutes later, Tanner Laczynski scored on a breakaway to make it 3-2 Flyers with 11:07 to play.

With 7:41 to go, Anders Lee got a deflection in the slot to even things at three. That forced overtime, where the Flyers dominated the possession game until a scoring chance for the Islanders with 2:06 left that led to a penalty.

With 7.3 seconds remaining in the overtime and one second left on the power play, Dobson fired a one-timer off a feed from Anthony Beauvillier just inside the left post to seal the result.

Samuel Ersson got the start for the Flyers and made 15 saves without allowing a goal in the first half of the game. Grosenick stopped 14 of 18 shots in relief. Sorokin made 30 saves on 33 shots for the Islanders.

Next up for the Flyers is the season opener on Thursday, Oct. 13, at home against the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 OT T Islanders 0 2 1 1 4 Flyers 0 1 2 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Scott Laughton (1) SH (Unassisted) 2:09

NYI Josh Bailey (1) PP (Matt Martin, Kieffer Bellows) 16:13

NYI Casey Cizikas (1) SH (Bailey, Adam Pelech) 18:22

3rd Period

PHI Owen Tippett (1) (Kevin Hayes, Laughton) 5:05

PHI Tanner Laczynski (1) (Nicolas Deslauriers, Justin Braun) 8:53

NYI Anders Lee (1) (Brock Nelson, Pelech) 12:19

Overtime

NYI Noah Dobson (1) PP (Anthony Beauvillier, Bailey) 4:52

Game Statistics Islanders Flyers Shots 33 33 Power Plays 2/5 0/3 Hits 30 36 Faceoff % 60.0% 40.0% Giveaways 1 8 Takeaways 3 7 Blocked Shots 12 17 Penalty Minutes 11 15