Eagles-Steelers Preview

Coming off of a needed bye week and (still) remaining undefeated, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in the Battle of Pennsylvania. The city of Philadelphia is riding a high with the Philadelphia Phillies (1-1) in the World Series versus the Houston Astros, especially as the Phillies return home Monday for the next string of games.
Date: October 30, 2022
Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Game Time Forecast: 60º with 52% humidity and winds at SSE 3mph
When: 1:00 PM/Eastern
TV: CBS/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 48-29-3.
2020: The Pittsburgh Steelers won 38-29. The Eagles contended for four quarters, but the Steelers went twice as hard. Ben Roethlisberger went 27-of-34 for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Wentz went 20-of-35 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jalen Hurts also had one completion for 18 yards.
Where the Steelers were overmatched and dealt with challenges this season, they still found a way to come back and win. Kenny Pickett will try to move the team in the right direction this week against an Eagles defense that only seems to get better. The Eagles traded a bag of chips for First-Team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Robert Quinn. Quinn will have a few snaps on Sunday versus the Steelers, helping versus the pass rush – especially when it comes to Pickett’s talents.
This game will also come down to coaching. The Steelers managed to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs because the team was out-coached. The Eagles had sketchy coaching decisions this season, regardless of pulling out wins. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be on his A-game versus a very talented Eagles team, so head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will need to deliver at home.
Brandon Graham (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Jalen Hurts (personal) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice but is expected to start on Sunday’s game.
Lane Johnson (concussion) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is cleared from protocol to play on Sunday’s game.
T.J. Watt was not activated to play on Sunday’s game.
Levi Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday’s game.
Larry Ogunjobi (knee) is out for Sunday’s game.
Josh Jackson (groin) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Chris Boswell (groin) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.
A lot of what the Eagles can do to get a comfortable win relies on defense. Jalen Hurts and the offense should not have as many issues as they did versus the Cowboys as the O-line is a lot healthier and ready to go. The Eagles’ defense needs to win the turnover battle again. With Rushers Haason Reddick and Robert Quinn as well as James Bradberry and Darius Slay having another big day, the defense should be able to get the job done against Pickett and Co.
The Eagles are perfect on paper and in statistics, but they still haven’t played the full four quarters of football that they hope to achieve. The Steelers need to catch the Eagles’ defense slipping or the offense in a position where they’re losing momentum. The Eagles defense struggled a little this season with their opponents finding holes in their defense and capitalizing off of it. The Eagles also seem to slack a little in the second half, so that’s a perfect time fresh after the half to steal control of the game.
Prediction: Eagles 24-17
The Eagles are healthy and ready to go on both sides of the ball, including having the necessary additions they need to compete against not only Pickett but more talented quarterbacks for the rest of the season. I think for these reasons, plus the energy from the Phillies in the World Series, the Eagles stay undefeated this week.