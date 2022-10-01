Flyers-Bruins Preview: Trimmed Roster Means More Focus on Battles

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers training camp roster was reduced to 45 players, but with 12 players currently dealing with injury or not cleared for contact, it essentially brings the group down to 33 players in terms of who is left for roster battles.

That starts to provide clarity on where the roster is heading. As head coach John Tortorella said on Friday, “we put the groups up on the board and it’s pretty simple as far as what the groups mean.”

The game group the Flyers will send on the road for their fourth preseason game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon offers a healthy mix of veteran players and young players locked in roster battles. Puck drop is at 1 p.m.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

Forwards 22 Adam Brooks C 59 Jackson Cates C 49 Noah Cates LW 52 Tyson Foerster W 48 Morgan Frost C 13 Kevin Hayes C 42 Hayden Hodgson RW 58 Tanner Laczynski C 62 Olle Lycksell C/W 17 Zack MacEwen C 74 Owen Tippett RW 25 James van Riemsdyk LW 71 Max Willman C/LW

Defensemen 47 Ronnie Attard 50 Adam Ginning 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 6 Travis Sanheim 24 Nick Seeler 45 Cam York 54 Egor Zamula

Goaltenders 29 Troy Grosenick 35 Pat Nagle 32 Felix Sandstrom



There is one extra at each position, so there will be some scratches. Most of the recognizable names from the NHL ranks or bubble players are expected to be in the lineup.

The Bruins roster is as follows:

Forwards 19 John Beecher C 37 Patrice Bergeron C 74 Jake DeBrusk LW 17 Nick Foligno LW 11 Trent Frederic C 71 Taylor Hall LW 46 David Krejci C 94 Jakub Lauko C 21 Fabian Lysell RW 26 Marc McLaughlin C 92 Tomas Nosek LW 14 Chris Wagner RW 18 Pavel Zacha C

Defensemen 54 Jack Ahcan 79 Michael Callahan 75 Connor Clifton 28 Derek Forbort 60 Kai Wissmann 65 Nick Wolff 67 Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders 35 Linus Ullmark 30 Keith Kinkaid 85 Kyle Keyser

