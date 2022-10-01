Flyers-Bruins Preview: Trimmed Roster Means More Focus on Battles

The Flyers training camp roster was reduced to 45 players, but with 12 players currently dealing with injury or not cleared for contact, it essentially brings the group down to 33 players in terms of who is left for roster battles.
That starts to provide clarity on where the roster is heading. As head coach John Tortorella said on Friday, “we put the groups up on the board and it’s pretty simple as far as what the groups mean.”
The game group the Flyers will send on the road for their fourth preseason game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon offers a healthy mix of veteran players and young players locked in roster battles. Puck drop is at 1 p.m.
Here is the Flyers roster for the game:
- Forwards
- 22 Adam Brooks C
- 59 Jackson Cates C
- 49 Noah Cates LW
- 52 Tyson Foerster W
- 48 Morgan Frost C
- 13 Kevin Hayes C
- 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
- 58 Tanner Laczynski C
- 62 Olle Lycksell C/W
- 17 Zack MacEwen C
- 74 Owen Tippett RW
- 25 James van Riemsdyk LW
- 71 Max Willman C/LW
- Defensemen
- 47 Ronnie Attard
- 50 Adam Ginning
- 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 24 Nick Seeler
- 45 Cam York
- 54 Egor Zamula
- Goaltenders
- 29 Troy Grosenick
- 35 Pat Nagle
- 32 Felix Sandstrom
There is one extra at each position, so there will be some scratches. Most of the recognizable names from the NHL ranks or bubble players are expected to be in the lineup.
The Bruins roster is as follows:
- Forwards
- 19 John Beecher C
- 37 Patrice Bergeron C
- 74 Jake DeBrusk LW
- 17 Nick Foligno LW
- 11 Trent Frederic C
- 71 Taylor Hall LW
- 46 David Krejci C
- 94 Jakub Lauko C
- 21 Fabian Lysell RW
- 26 Marc McLaughlin C
- 92 Tomas Nosek LW
- 14 Chris Wagner RW
- 18 Pavel Zacha C
- Defensemen
- 54 Jack Ahcan
- 79 Michael Callahan
- 75 Connor Clifton
- 28 Derek Forbort
- 60 Kai Wissmann
- 65 Nick Wolff
- 67 Jakub Zboril
- Goaltenders
- 35 Linus Ullmark
- 30 Keith Kinkaid
- 85 Kyle Keyser