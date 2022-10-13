Flyers-Devils: Game 1 Preview

For most of training camp, John Tortorella has mentioned an anticipation that players get as the preseason reaches the later stages. They simply want to play in the games that count.
Well, the games that count are here. Thursday night, the Flyers will be on the ice for the first time in the 2022-23 regular season, taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders (Stats from 2021-22 Season)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|79
|16
|36
|52
|Jesper Bratt
|76
|26
|47
|73
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Nico Hischier
|70
|21
|39
|60
|James van Riemsdyk
|82
|24
|14
|38
|Jack Hughes
|49
|26
|30
|56
|Joel Farabee
|63
|17
|17
|34
|Yegor Sharangovich
|76
|24
|22
|46
|Kevin Hayes
|48
|10
|21
|31
|Damon Severson
|80
|11
|35
|46
Noah Cates impressed at the end of last season and continued to do that in training camp and the preseason, having arguably the best camp of any skater. One of many players 25 and under to make the final roster, Cates will look to further establish himself as an NHL player.
Ondrej Palat his solid career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming just short of a third straight Stanley Cup. As a free agent this offseason, Palat signed with the Devils and starts a new chapter of his career among the top players on their roster.
Carter Hart didn’t finish last season due to an injury and was held out of the entire preseason battling an injury as well. That said, he has been consistently on the ice for practice and should be good to go for Thursday’s game.
Vitek Vanecek is another newcomer to the Devils lineup, acquired from Washington. Vanecek has put up starting quality numbers over the last couple of seasons, and now he looks to establish himself with a new team.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Ronnie Attard (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Jonathan Bernier (injury), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Andreas Johnsson (healthy), Kevin Bahl (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Cam Atkinson has missed practice regularly, and despite being back on the ice on Wednesday, just isn’t quite there yet in his recovery according to John Tortorella. Rasmus Ristolainen also left Wednesday’s practice early and his status is very much in doubt for the opener.
- Devils: The Devils will start the season without Nico Hischier, Tyce Thompson, and Jonathan Bernier all due to injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd in 2021-22), Devils (28th in 2021-22)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th in 2021-22), Devils (14th in 2021-22)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Dec. 14, 2021 – Flyers 6, Devils 1 (at PHI)
- Dec. 8, 2021 – Devils 3, Flyers 1 (at NJ)
- Nov. 28, 2021 – Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- James van Riemsdyk: 45 GP, 17 G, 16A, 33 P
- Cam Atkinson: 29 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
- Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
- Joel Farabee: 10 GP, 7 G, 0 A, 7 P
- Carter Hart: 7 GP, 4-3-0, 2.02 GAA, .929 SV%
Where to Watch
- TV: ESPN+/Hulu (Streaming Exclusive)
- Radio: Flyers Radio Network