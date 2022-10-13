Flyers

Flyers-Devils: Game 1 Preview

Kevin Durso

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For most of training camp, John Tortorella has mentioned an anticipation that players get as the preseason reaches the later stages. They simply want to play in the games that count.

Well, the games that count are here. Thursday night, the Flyers will be on the ice for the first time in the 2022-23 regular season, taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders (Stats from 2021-22 Season)

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew Jersey DevilsGPGAP
Travis Konecny79163652Jesper Bratt76264773
Cam Atkinson73232750Nico Hischier70213960
James van Riemsdyk82241438Jack Hughes49263056
Joel Farabee63171734Yegor Sharangovich76242246
Kevin Hayes48102131Damon Severson80113546

Noah Cates impressed at the end of last season and continued to do that in training camp and the preseason, having arguably the best camp of any skater. One of many players 25 and under to make the final roster, Cates will look to further establish himself as an NHL player.

Ondrej Palat his solid career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming just short of a third straight Stanley Cup. As a free agent this offseason, Palat signed with the Devils and starts a new chapter of his career among the top players on their roster.

Carter Hart didn’t finish last season due to an injury and was held out of the entire preseason battling an injury as well. That said, he has been consistently on the ice for practice and should be good to go for Thursday’s game.

Vitek Vanecek is another newcomer to the Devils lineup, acquired from Washington. Vanecek has put up starting quality numbers over the last couple of seasons, and now he looks to establish himself with a new team.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Ronnie Attard (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Jonathan Bernier (injury), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Andreas Johnsson (healthy), Kevin Bahl (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Cam Atkinson has missed practice regularly, and despite being back on the ice on Wednesday, just isn’t quite there yet in his recovery according to John Tortorella. Rasmus Ristolainen also left Wednesday’s practice early and his status is very much in doubt for the opener.
  • Devils: The Devils will start the season without Nico Hischier, Tyce Thompson, and Jonathan Bernier all due to injury.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd in 2021-22), Devils (28th in 2021-22)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th in 2021-22), Devils (14th in 2021-22)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Dec. 14, 2021 – Flyers 6, Devils 1 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 8, 2021 – Devils 3, Flyers 1 (at NJ)
    • Nov. 28, 2021 – Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • James van Riemsdyk: 45 GP, 17 G, 16A, 33 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 29 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
    • Joel Farabee: 10 GP, 7 G, 0 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 7 GP, 4-3-0, 2.02 GAA, .929 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu (Streaming Exclusive)
  • Radio: Flyers Radio Network

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Devils: Game 1 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  9s
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2022-23 Season Preview: 5 Questions Ahead of the Season
Kevin Durso  •  4min
Flyers
On Eve of Flyers Season, Expectations and Anticipation at All-Time Low
Kevin Durso  •  7h
Flyers
Flyers Announce Final Roster for 2022-23 Season Opener
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2022
Flyers
Flyers Notes: Joel Farabee Cleared for Contact, Possible for Opener
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 8 2022
Flyers
Flyers Notes: Wednesday Cuts Include Cam York
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 5 2022
Flyers
Dobson Scores OT Winner to Down Flyers in Preseason Finale
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 4 2022
More Flyers News