Flyers-Devils: Game 1 Preview

For most of training camp, John Tortorella has mentioned an anticipation that players get as the preseason reaches the later stages. They simply want to play in the games that count.

Well, the games that count are here. Thursday night, the Flyers will be on the ice for the first time in the 2022-23 regular season, taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders (Stats from 2021-22 Season)

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P Travis Konecny 79 16 36 52 Jesper Bratt 76 26 47 73 Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Nico Hischier 70 21 39 60 James van Riemsdyk 82 24 14 38 Jack Hughes 49 26 30 56 Joel Farabee 63 17 17 34 Yegor Sharangovich 76 24 22 46 Kevin Hayes 48 10 21 31 Damon Severson 80 11 35 46

Noah Cates impressed at the end of last season and continued to do that in training camp and the preseason, having arguably the best camp of any skater. One of many players 25 and under to make the final roster, Cates will look to further establish himself as an NHL player.

Ondrej Palat his solid career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming just short of a third straight Stanley Cup. As a free agent this offseason, Palat signed with the Devils and starts a new chapter of his career among the top players on their roster.

Carter Hart didn’t finish last season due to an injury and was held out of the entire preseason battling an injury as well. That said, he has been consistently on the ice for practice and should be good to go for Thursday’s game.

Vitek Vanecek is another newcomer to the Devils lineup, acquired from Washington. Vanecek has put up starting quality numbers over the last couple of seasons, and now he looks to establish himself with a new team.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Ronnie Attard (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Jonathan Bernier (injury), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Andreas Johnsson (healthy), Kevin Bahl (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Cam Atkinson has missed practice regularly, and despite being back on the ice on Wednesday, just isn’t quite there yet in his recovery according to John Tortorella. Rasmus Ristolainen also left Wednesday’s practice early and his status is very much in doubt for the opener.

has missed practice regularly, and despite being back on the ice on Wednesday, just isn’t quite there yet in his recovery according to John Tortorella. also left Wednesday’s practice early and his status is very much in doubt for the opener. Devils: The Devils will start the season without Nico Hischier, Tyce Thompson, and Jonathan Bernier all due to injury.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (32nd in 2021-22), Devils (28th in 2021-22)

Flyers (32nd in 2021-22), Devils (28th in 2021-22) Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th in 2021-22), Devils (14th in 2021-22)

Flyers (26th in 2021-22), Devils (14th in 2021-22) Recent History vs. Devils Dec. 14, 2021 – Flyers 6, Devils 1 (at PHI) Dec. 8, 2021 – Devils 3, Flyers 1 (at NJ) Nov. 28, 2021 – Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)

Flyers Leaders vs. Devils James van Riemsdyk: 45 GP, 17 G, 16A, 33 P Cam Atkinson: 29 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 P Joel Farabee: 10 GP, 7 G, 0 A, 7 P Carter Hart: 7 GP, 4-3-0, 2.02 GAA, .929 SV%



Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+/Hulu (Streaming Exclusive)

ESPN+/Hulu (Streaming Exclusive) Radio: Flyers Radio Network