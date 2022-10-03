Flyers Drop 4th Straight Preseason Game Against Islanders

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last Saturday, the Flyers opened the preseason with a win on home ice. Since then, the next four games over the span of eight days have followed a familiar formula.

The Flyers dropped their fourth straight preseason game on Sunday night, falling to the Islanders, 2-1.

The Islanders got the early push in the opening period, but the Flyers generated some chances late in the opening period. Neither team scored despite each getting one power-play opportunity. Shots were 8-7 Flyers through 20 minutes.

The Flyers opened up the second period with some extended power-play time and capitalized on a 5-on-3. Some quick passing allowed Morgan Frost to set up Tony DeAngelo for a one-timer and the goal to make it 1-0 Flyers at 3:26.

In the second half of the second period, the Islanders took over. On a power play of their own, the Islanders tied the game as Kyle Palmieri was able to bang home a rebound off the endboards behind the net at 10:15.

Just over five minutes later, Scott Mayfield scored through a screen shortly after another power play, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

Semyon Varlamov played the first two periods in goal for the Islanders, making 16 saves on 17 shots.

Samuel Ersson played the duration of the game for the Flyers and made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Jakub Skarek faced eight shots in the third period, but was seldom tested until the final few moments. In the closing seconds, the Flyers had two great scoring chances, but could not beat the Islanders netminder.

The Flyers have one more game this preseason. They will close things out against the Islanders on Tuesday night at home at 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 0 1 Islanders 0 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Tony DeAngelo (1) PP (Morgan Frost, Tyson Foerster) 3:26

NYI Kyle Palmieri (1) PP (Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal) 10:15

NYI Scott Mayfield (1) (Alexander Romanov) 15:18

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics Flyers Islanders Shots 25 23 Power Plays 1/5 1/4 Hits 20 19 Faceoff % 57.4% 42.6% Giveaways 7 8 Takeaways 5 5 Blocked Shots 19 14 Penalty Minutes 12 14