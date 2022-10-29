Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 8 Preview

Saturday started with more unfortunate injury news for the Flyers. While the results on the ice have been solid, and the vibes from finding a way have helped, it creates more of a situation where the team has to lean on the next man up.
That’s what has the latest Flyers acquisition in the lineup for the first time on Saturday. The Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers on Thursday, and he’ll make his debut with the team on Saturday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Joel Farabee appears to be finding his productive ways again. After producing no points in his first four games, Farabee has posted two multi-point games in the last three, scoring his first two goals of the season and adding three assists.
Andrei Svechnikov has been on a roll to start the season. His seven goals is tops on the Hurricanes and he has seven points in his last five games.
Carter Hart gets the start on Saturday. Hart was stellar in his last start on Thursday, setting a career-high with 48 saves on 51 shots in another win and improving the 5-0-0 on the season.
Antti Raanta is expected to get the start for the Hurricanes. Raanta has only appeared in two games this season, but has been solid in both. His most recent start came last Saturday, allowing three goals in an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Tanner Laczynski (personal), Egor Zamula (healthy)
Hurricanes Scratches: Ondrej Kase (injury), Calvin de Haan (injury)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network