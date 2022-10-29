Flyers

Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 8 Preview

Kevin Durso
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday started with more unfortunate injury news for the Flyers. While the results on the ice have been solid, and the vibes from finding a way have helped, it creates more of a situation where the team has to lean on the next man up.

That’s what has the latest Flyers acquisition in the lineup for the first time on Saturday. The Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers on Thursday, and he’ll make his debut with the team on Saturday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPCarolina HurricanesGPGAP
Kevin Hayes71910Andrei Svechnikov7729
Travis Konecny7448Sebastian Aho7459
Tony DeAngelo7246Martin Necas7459
James van Riemsdyk6235Brent Burns7145
Joel Farabee7235Brady Skjei7134

Joel Farabee appears to be finding his productive ways again. After producing no points in his first four games, Farabee has posted two multi-point games in the last three, scoring his first two goals of the season and adding three assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has been on a roll to start the season. His seven goals is tops on the Hurricanes and he has seven points in his last five games.

Carter Hart gets the start on Saturday. Hart was stellar in his last start on Thursday, setting a career-high with 48 saves on 51 shots in another win and improving the 5-0-0 on the season.

Antti Raanta is expected to get the start for the Hurricanes. Raanta has only appeared in two games this season, but has been solid in both. His most recent start came last Saturday, allowing three goals in an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Tanner Laczynski (personal), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Hurricanes Scratches: Ondrej Kase (injury), Calvin de Haan (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With Bellows entering the lineup, a defenseman will come out. John Tortorella didn’t confirm which one, but it will likely be Egor Zamula. No other changes are expected.
  • Hurricanes: No changes are expected to the Hurricanes lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (15th), Hurricanes (19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Hurricanes (14th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • March 12, 2022 – Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1 (at CAR)
    • Feb. 21, 2022 – Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Nov. 26, 2021 – Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 12, 2021 – Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes 
    • Travis Konecny: 21 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 21 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Joel Farabee: 7 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 26 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.99 GAA, .910 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

