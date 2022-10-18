Flyers-Lightning: Game 3 Preview

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game against Vancouver had all the makings of a game the Flyers would typically lose. They trailed 2-0 at the end of the first and were going to have to climb back into the game to start the season with a second-straight win.

Even when they did get the game evened up, there was still a final period to play out. But they managed to win the period and claim their second victory of the season. Now the team hits the road for the first time, and gets a major test early in the season. The defending three-time Eastern Conference champions await as the Flyers face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P Travis Konecny 2 3 1 4 Steven Stamkos 3 4 1 5 Tony DeAngelo 2 1 2 3 Nikita Kucherov 3 0 3 3 Ivan Provorov 2 0 3 3 Corey Perry 3 1 1 2 Kevin Hayes 2 0 3 3 Brayden Point 3 1 1 2 James van Riemsdyk 2 0 3 3 Ross Colton 3 1 1 2

Travis Konecny is off to a hot start this season. After scoring a pair of goals in the opener, he scored the game-winning goal on Saturday. He also added an assist on Saturday to post another multi-point game.

Steven Stamkos is certainly showing his scoring touch early in the season. In three games, the Lightning captain is already at four goals on the season, tied for most in the league.

Carter Hart rebounded after allowing a pair of first-period goals to get his second win of the season, making 28 saves. He’ll get the call again as the Flyers take on the Lightning on Tuesday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy gets the start for Tampa Bay. After allowing three goals in his first start of the season against the Rangers, Vasilevskiy came back strong with 26 saves in a win over Columbus on Friday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Owen Tippett (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy)

Lightning Scratches: Anthony Cirelli (injury), Zach Bogosian (injury), Philippe Myers (injury), Gabriel Fortier (healthy), Trevor Carrick (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Olle Lycksell comes out of the lineup and Zack MacEwen will make his season debut. No other changes are expected.

comes out of the lineup and will make his season debut. No other changes are expected. Lightning: A

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (T-14th), Lightning (T-14th)

Flyers (T-14th), Lightning (T-14th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (10th), Lightning (21st)

Flyers (10th), Lightning (21st) Recent History vs. Lightning Dec. 5, 2021 – Lightning 7, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Nov. 23, 2021 – Lightning 4, Flyers 0 (at TB) Nov. 18, 2021 – Lightning 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning James van Riemsdyk: 39 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P Kevin Hayes: 16 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P Ivan Provorov: 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Carter Hart: 6 GP, 0-5-1, 4.33 GAA, .859 SV%



Where to Watch

TV: ESPN

Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network