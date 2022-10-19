Flyers-Panthers: Game 4 Preview

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers are certainly finding a way early in the season. After falling behind 2-0 for the season straight game, this time to a much more formidable opponent in the Tampa Bay Lightning, they rallied back for three straight goals to get their third straight win.

Now comes the back end of their first back-to-back of the season, as the Flyers wrap things up in Florida by facing the Panthers on Wednesday night.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Travis Konecny 3 3 1 4 Colin White 3 2 2 4 Tony DeAngelo 3 1 3 4 Matthew Tkachuk 3 2 2 4 James van Riemsdyk 3 1 3 4 Eetu Luostarinen 3 1 2 3 Kevin Hayes 3 0 4 4 Gustav Forsling 3 1 2 3 Morgan Frost 3 2 1 3 Sam Bennett 3 1 1 2

Scott Laughton cashed in for his second goal in as many games on Tuesday night to put the Flyers on the board. The lone player to wear a leadership letter so far this season has been right in the middle of the two most recent comeback wins.

Matthew Tkachuk seems quite at home with his new team. In his first three games with the Panthers, Tkachuk has scored two goals and added two assists to be tied for the team lead with four points.

While no goaltender has been announced, Felix Sandstrom could get the nod after Carter Hart made 36 saves in Tuesday’s win. There is a possibility Hart gets another start, as John Tortorella said he is not opposed to starting the same netminder in both games of a back-to-back, but Tuesday’s workload could open the door for Sandstrom to make his season debut.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected in goal for Florida. Bobrovsky’s most recent start was a loss to Boston where he allowed four goals on 33 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Owen Tippett (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy)

Panthers Scratches: Aaron Ekblad (injury), Brandon Montour (injury), Anthony Duclair (injury), Zac Dalpe (injury)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Panthers: The Panthers are missing two key pieces on the blue line. Aaron Ekblad was moved to long-term injured reserve on Wednesday and Brandon Montour remains out with an injury.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (11th), Panthers (21st)

Flyers (11th), Panthers (21st) Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Panthers (10th)

Flyers (22nd), Panthers (10th) Recent History vs. Panthers March 10, 2022 – Panthers 6, Flyers 3 (at FLA) Nov. 24, 2021 – Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at FLA) Oct. 23, 2021 – Panthers 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers James van Riemsdyk: 35 GP, 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Kevin Hayes: 18 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Tony DeAngelo: 9 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Travis Sanheim: 10 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Carter Hart: 6 GP, 2-4-0, 3.12 GAA, .905 SV%



Where to Watch

TV: TNT

Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network