Flyers-Predators: Game 5 Preview

Kevin Durso
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After three straight wins to start the season, the Flyers were finally handed their first loss on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers. The team has remained on the road with one more game to go before they get to come home for a week.

The final game of the three-game road trip comes on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators, a team that has lot four straight games since opening the season with a pair of wins in Czech Republic.

Game time is at 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNashville PredatorsGPGAP
Travis Konecny4426Nino Niederreiter6415
Kevin Hayes4066Mikael Granlund6055
James van Riemsdyk4235Ryan Johansen6224
Tony DeAngelo4145Filip Forsberg6213
Ivan Provorov4044Tanner Jeannot6213

Travis Konecny continued his hot start to the season with another late goal. He appears to have his scoring touch back, with four goals in his first four games of the season. 

Nino Niederreiter got off to a hot start with his new team, scoring three goals in their pair of wins in the Global Series in Czech Republic. Since then, Niederreiter has one goal and one assist in four games.

Carter Hart is expected back in goal for the Flyers. Hart continued his strong start to the season in his last start on Tuesday, making 36 saves against the Lightning.

Juuse Saros is expected in goal for the Predators. Since making 30 saves on 31 shots in a win to open the season, Saros has allowed at least three goals in three straight losses. In his last start on Tuesday against the Kings, Saros made 32 saves on 35 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam Atkinson (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Owen Tippett (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy)

Predators Scratches: Mark Borowiecki (healthy), Michael McCarron (healthy), Zach Sanford (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Lukas Sedlak will make his Flyers debut after being claimed off waivers earlier this week. 
  • Predators: No changes are expected to the Predators lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13th), Predators (31st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Predators (12th)
  • Recent History vs. Predators
    • March 27, 2022 – Predators 5, Flyers 4 (at NSH)
    • March 17, 2022 – Flyers 5, Predators 4 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Predators 
    • James van Riemsdyk: 15 GP, 9 G, 4 A, 13 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 14 GP, 5 G, 14 A, 19 P
    • Joel Farabee: 2 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 6 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .924 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

