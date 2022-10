Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced that Jose Quintana and Miles Mikolas will start the first two games of the NLWCS for the Cards. Game three, if necessary, is to be determined.

The news comes as a slight surprise. Many believe that veteran Adam Wainwright would get the nod in game one for the RedBirds. He will reportedly be available out of the bullpen.

