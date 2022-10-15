Konecny’s 3rd Period Goal Lifts Flyers Over Canucks

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

While a party was going on across the street at the sports complex, thanks to the Phillies, the Flyers were continuing to defy the odds early in the season.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Flyers scored three unanswered goals the rest of the way to secure a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Canucks to get on the board. Kyle Burroughs beat Carter Hart with a shot from a distance that leaked through to make it 1-0 at 1:34.

While the Flyers were out-shooting Vancouver throughout the first period, they continued to build the lead. On just their third shot of the game at 14:12 of the first, Conor Garland took a feed from Vasili Podkolzin and fired a shot past Hart to make it 2-0.

The Flyers had a 14-4 lead in shots after the first, despite the deficit.

In the second, the Flyers chipped away at the lead. First, a power-play goal closed the gap.

Tony DeAngelo took a wrist shot from the point through traffic to make it 2-1 at 10:32.

With just 2:11 remaining in the period, the Flyers tied the game, as Scott Laughton finished off a shorthanded breakaway to even things up at two.

In the third, the lone goal of the period went to Travis Konecny, who cleaned up a bouncing puck in front of the net and tucked it past Thatcher Demko for the 3-2 margin with 6:07 remaining. It was Konecny’s third goal in two games this season. He also had an assist for another multi-point game.

Hart finished the game with 28 saves on 30 shots in the win. Demko made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

The Flyers now hit the road for the first time this season, as they go to Florida for a pair of games. It starts against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Canucks 2 0 0 2 Flyers 0 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

VAN Kyle Burroughs (1) (Brock Boeser, Tanner Pearson) 1:34

VAN Conor Garland (1) (Vasili Podkolzin, Luke Schenn) 14:12

2nd Period

PHI Tony DeAngelo (1) PP (James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes) 10:32

PHI Scott Laughton (1) SH (Travis Konecny) 17:49

3rd Period

PHI Konecny (3) (Ivan Provorov) 13:53

Game Statistics Canucks Flyers Shots 30 31 Power Plays 0/5 1/5 Hits 20 23 Faceoff % 51.9% 48.1% Giveaways 4 6 Takeaways 5 4 Blocked Shots 8 14 Penalty Minutes 17 17