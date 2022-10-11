The oft-maligned Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with one double and 3 RBIs on Tuesday afternoon to lead the Phils to a 7-3 NLDS game one victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Nick Castellanos Leads the Phillies to a NLDS Game 1 Victory
Michael Lipinski
Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner.
