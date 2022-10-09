Nola’s Gem Sends the Phillies to the NLDS

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola threw 6.2 scoreless innings to propel the Phils to a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and a 2-0 series win. With the win, the Phillies will travel to Atlanta for the NLDS against the rival Atlanta Braves.

Nola went 6.2 innings scattering four hits and no runs. He walked one and struck out six Cardinals in his first ever post season start. It marked the second week in a row the Phillies leaned on Nola in clinching games.

The win gives the Phillies their first postseason series win since the 2010 NLDS against Cincinnati.

Continue Reading…