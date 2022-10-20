Panthers Score Twice in 3rd to Hand Flyers 1st Loss

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For the fourth straight game, the Flyers managed to come back and get a game tied after allowing the first goal. They once again faced a third-period tie with a chance to win a game. The Florida Panthers had other ideas.

The Flyers’ three-game winning streak to start the season was snapped at the hands of the Panthers, who scored two goals in the third period to claim a 4-3 decision on Wednesday night.

Following an early power play, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to get on the board first. Carter Verhaeghe went short-side high on Felix Sandstrom from the right circle for his first goal of the season at 6:06.

Seconds later, the Flyers appeared to have tied the game with Travis Konecny firing one home from the slot. After a review, the play was determined to be offside as Joel Farabee lost control before entering the zone.

Just under three minutes after Verhaeghe’s opening goal, he added another, getting a partial breakaway and burying the chance.

With 3:29 remaining in the first, the Flyers did get on the board. Zack MacEwen won a race for a puck in the corner and dropped it back for Kevin Hayes. Hayes quickly centered and Nick Seeler was in the slot to put it home on the backhand and cut the lead to one.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-8 Florida.

The Flyers started the second period on the power play and quickly got another power play after that one expired. WIth under seven minutes to play in the period, the Flyers got another power play and finally cashed in.

A point shot by Ivan Provorov was blocked, but led to a scramble in front. Finally, James van Riemsdyk was able to locate the puck and put it through the five-hole of Sergei Bobrovsky to make it a 2-2 game with 4:44 left in the period.

Through two periods, shots were 26-15 Florida.

The Panthers regained the lead early in the third. Sam Bennett led Rudolfs Balcers with a pass as he got behind the Flyers defense. The breakdown allowed Balcers to go in alone and make the move to score, making it 3-2 at 3:51.

Just over five minutes later at 9:08, the Panthers added to the lead. Josh Mahura put a shot on goal that managed to beat Sandstrom and make it a two-goal game.

The Flyers played the final four and a half minutes with the net empty and got a late power play, but only were able to cut into the lead with three seconds remaining in the third. Konecny scored his fourth goal of the season.

Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the win. Sandstrom made 31 saves in the loss.

Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, while Hayes had two assists. In addition to Verhaeghe’s two-goal game, Bennett, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists for the Panthers.

The Flyers are off until Saturday night, when they finish up the three-game road trip by taking on the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 1 3 Panthers 2 0 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

FLA Carter Verhaeghe (1) (Aleksander Barkov, Radko Gudas) 6:06

FLA Verhaeghe (2) (Gustav Forsling, Barkov) 8:38

PHI Nick Seeler (1) (Kevin Hayes, Zack MacEwen) 16:31

2nd Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (2) PP (Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny) 15:16

3rd Period

FLA Rudolfs Balcers (1) (Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk) 3:51

FLA Josh Mahura (1) (Bennett, Tkachuk) 9:08

PHI Konecny (4) (Tony DeAngelo, Hayes) 19:57