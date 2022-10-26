Philadelphia Phillies Officially Name Aaron Nola World Series Game 1 Starter

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson joined SportsRadio 94 WIP’s Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie and hinted that Aaron Nola would start World Series Game 1 for the Fightin’s.
Now the move has become official.
Watch as Manager Rob Thomson addresses the media before today's workout. https://t.co/SKbvNOZj4R— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 26, 2022
Nola will toe the rubber for World Series Game 1 on Friday and Zack Wheeler will pitch Game 2 on Saturday, Thomson confirmed. The move allows the Phillies to maximize rest days with Wheeler and potentially lineup both pitchers to start later in the World Series.
Nola has a 2-1 record in three starts this postseason. The 29-year old has pitched 17.1 innings, allowed 6 ER, 3 BB, 18 K, and has 1.10 WHIP. Nola took the loss in his last outting, NLCS Game 2, after allowing 6 earned runs in 4.2 innings.