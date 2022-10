Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies exploded for 6-runs in the 3rd inning and rode another stellar start by Aaron Nola to a dominant 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 3. The win gives the Phillies an improbable 2-1 series lead going into Saturday’s NLDS Game 4.

It was the first MLB postseason game at Citizens Bank Park in 11-years and seven days and the atmosphere didn’t disappoint. South Philadelphia was a madhouse of red and the Phillies gave them every reason to celebrate.

