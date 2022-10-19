Phillies

Phillies, Wheeler Shutdown the Padres to take NLCS Game 1

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies —led by Zack WheelerBryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber—defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 Series lead.

Wheeler was dominant again. The Phils’ ace threw 7-innings of one hit, no run baseball. Outside of a 24-pitch first where he issued a walk, Wheeler cruised striking out eight to earn the win.

Baseball content on Sports Talk Philly is brought to you by BroadStBaseball.com.

Follow Broad St. Baseball on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Harper got the Phillies on the board with a solo home run off of Padres starter Yu Darvish in the 4th. It was Harper’s third consecutive game with a home run. The Phils’ DH is now batting .407 with 4 HR and 7 RBI this postseason.

He’s locked in.

Schwarber added the Phillies second run on a home run that is somewhere on the way to South Philadelphia. The ball was utterly destroyed.

Schwarber was 2-for-3 on the night and is showing signs of coming out of his slump.

Seranthony Dominguez relieved Wheeler in the 8th and sat the Padres down on nine pitches.

Rob Thomson tabbed Jose Alvarado to close the game and it got a bit dicey. Alvarado allowed a one-out walk to Jurickson Profar which put the winning run at the plate in the form of Juan Soto.

The dangerous slugger grounded into what looked like a game ending double play. However, third baseman Alec Bohm —who field the ball in the shortstop spot because of the shift— threw offline and Bryson Stott was unable to handle the throw. The Padres suddenly had life with Manny Machado and Josh Bell due up.

Alvarado was able to get Machado to fly out Nick Castellanos in short right field. He followed with a nasty strikeout of Bell to end the ballgame.

Game 2 of the series takes place Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. First pitch is set for 4:37 PM/Eastern. The Phillies will have their (other) ace, Aaron Nola, on the mound against San Diego’s Blake Snell.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies, Wheeler Shutdown the Padres to take NLCS Game 1

Michael Lipinski  •  9s
Phillies
2022 NLCS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
Michael Lipinski  •  22h
Phillies
2022 Phillies: Heart and Soul or Heartbreaker
Tal Venada  •  5h
Phillies
Phillies Win NLDS Game 4, Eliminate the Braves and Advance to the NLCS
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 15 2022
Phillies
Phillies CRUSH Atlanta 9-1 in NLDS Game 3
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 14 2022
Phillies
Braves Defeat the Phillies 3-0 to Tie NLDS
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 12 2022
Phillies
Nick Castellanos Leads the Phillies to a NLDS Game 1 Victory
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2022
More Phillies News