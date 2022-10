Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Saturday to eliminate the defending World Champions and advance to the National League Championship Series. The Phillies will play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers – San Diego Padres series.

It marks the Phillies first NLCS appearance since 2010.

Brandon Marsh sent the Citizens Bank Park crowd into a frenzy with a huge 3-run home run in the bottom of the second to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead.

