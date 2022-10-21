Phillies

Report: Dusty Wathan a Top Managerial Candidate for Multiple Teams

Michael Lipinski

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan is a top candidate for multiple teams according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.  Salisbury notes the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals are the top two suitors.  Wathan interviewed with Miami on Sunday and will interview with Kansas City on Thursday.  

The 49-year old Wathan comes from a baseball family.  His father, John, was a member of the 1985 World Champion Royals and became the Royals manager in 1987.  John managed in the Bigs from 1987-1992 with Kansas City and California before taking various roles on field and in the broadcast booth with multiple teams including Boston and Kansas City. 

The Kansas City connection should come as no surprise.  

Wathan began his managerial career in the Phillies organization in 2008 with the Short Season-A Williamsport CrossCutters.  From 2008-2017, Wathan climbed the managing ladder in the organization taking the helm of Clearwater, Reading, and Lehigh Valley, respectively.  He is the winningest manager in Reading history.  Wathan joined the big club on November 10, 2017 as the third base coach under Gabe Kapler.  

Highly respected by players and executives, Wathan was on many people’s shortlist to replace Kapler as the Phillies manager.  The job ultimately went to Joe Girardi, and well, we know the rest of the story.  Wathan’s name will likely come up in other managerial searches throughout the off-season if he doesn’t get hired in the near future.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Report: Dusty Wathan a Top Managerial Candidate for Multiple Teams

Michael Lipinski  •  13h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
A Pair of Phillies Named Rawling Gold Glove Finalists
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Aaron Nola Blows a 4-Run Lead, San Diego Padres Even NLCS
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2022
Phillies
Phillies, Wheeler Shutdown the Padres to take NLCS Game 1
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2022
Phillies
2022 NLCS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 18 2022
Phillies
2022 Phillies: Heart and Soul or Heartbreaker
Tal Venada  •  Oct 19 2022
Phillies
Phillies Win NLDS Game 4, Eliminate the Braves and Advance to the NLCS
Michael Lipinski  •  4h
More Phillies News