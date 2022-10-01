Sandstrom Hurt as Bruins Blank Flyers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, John Tortorella commented on how the team played a solid first period on Wednesday night before “falling off the cliff” for the remainder of the game in a 3-1 loss. The Flyers delivered a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon in Boston.

After taking a sizable shot advantage in the first period, the Flyers were out-shot, 24-13, for the remainder of the game and out-scored, 4-0, in their third straight defeat in the preseason against the Bruins.

The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period and were not able to capitalize, but came away with an 8-2 lead in shots after the first.

Following the first period, the Flyers made a change in goal as Felix Sandstrom exited with a lower-body injury. He stopped both shots he faced in the opening period.

In the second, the Bruins finally were able to take advantage of a power-play chance. A point shot by Jack Ahcan was deflected by Marc McLaughlin to make it 1-0 at 7:09.

In the final 10 minutes of the third period, the Bruins piled on with three more goals. McLaughlin scored his second goal of the game out of a netmouth scramble at 11:55. At 15:23, Johnny Beecher scored on a deflection off his skate to make it 3-0. Beecher added a second goal while shorthanded into an empty-net with 2:48 remaining.

Troy Grosenick made 20 saves on 23 shots in relief. Linus Ullmark posted a 21-save shutout.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday night for their fifth preseason game, facing the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 0 0 Bruins 0 1 3 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

BOS Marc McLaughlin (1) PP (Jack Ahcan, Pavel Zacha) 7:09

3rd Period

BOS McLaughlin (2) (Patrice Bergeron, Trent Frederic) 11:55

BOS Johnny Beecher (1) (Derek Forbort, Connor Clifton) 15:23

BOS Beecher (2) SH-EN (Nick Wolff, Frederic) 17:12

Game Statistics Flyers Bruins Shots 21 26 Power Plays 0/4 1/4 Hits 15 27 Faceoff % 51.3% 48.7% Giveaways 6 11 Takeaways 5 8 Blocked Shots 6 7 Penalty Minutes 15 15