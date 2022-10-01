Sandstrom Hurt as Bruins Blank Flyers

On Friday, John Tortorella commented on how the team played a solid first period on Wednesday night before “falling off the cliff” for the remainder of the game in a 3-1 loss. The Flyers delivered a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon in Boston.
After taking a sizable shot advantage in the first period, the Flyers were out-shot, 24-13, for the remainder of the game and out-scored, 4-0, in their third straight defeat in the preseason against the Bruins.
The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period and were not able to capitalize, but came away with an 8-2 lead in shots after the first.
Following the first period, the Flyers made a change in goal as Felix Sandstrom exited with a lower-body injury. He stopped both shots he faced in the opening period.
In the second, the Bruins finally were able to take advantage of a power-play chance. A point shot by Jack Ahcan was deflected by Marc McLaughlin to make it 1-0 at 7:09.
In the final 10 minutes of the third period, the Bruins piled on with three more goals. McLaughlin scored his second goal of the game out of a netmouth scramble at 11:55. At 15:23, Johnny Beecher scored on a deflection off his skate to make it 3-0. Beecher added a second goal while shorthanded into an empty-net with 2:48 remaining.
Troy Grosenick made 20 saves on 23 shots in relief. Linus Ullmark posted a 21-save shutout.
The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday night for their fifth preseason game, facing the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.
|Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruins
|0
|1
|3
|4
Scoring Summary
1st Period
- No Scoring
2nd Period
- BOS Marc McLaughlin (1) PP (Jack Ahcan, Pavel Zacha) 7:09
3rd Period
- BOS McLaughlin (2) (Patrice Bergeron, Trent Frederic) 11:55
- BOS Johnny Beecher (1) (Derek Forbort, Connor Clifton) 15:23
- BOS Beecher (2) SH-EN (Nick Wolff, Frederic) 17:12
|Game Statistics
|Flyers
|Bruins
|Shots
|21
|26
|Power Plays
|0/4
|1/4
|Hits
|15
|27
|Faceoff %
|51.3%
|48.7%
|Giveaways
|6
|11
|Takeaways
|5
|8
|Blocked Shots
|6
|7
|Penalty Minutes
|15
|15